logo

National Guard

Governor signs Tennessee STRONG Act

Staff Reports • Today at 6:20 PM

NASHVILLE – Gov. Bill Haslam signed Thursday the Tennessee Support, Training and Renewing Opportunity for National Guard Act at the Tennessee Department of Military in Nashville. 

Haslam was joined by Rep. Tilman Goins, R-Morristown; Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville; and Maj. Gen. Max Haston, Tennessee’s adjutant general.

The Tennessee STRONG Act is the governor’s legislation that provides tuition-free educational opportunities for eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard and supports the Drive to 55 goal to increase the number of Tennesseans with a degree or certificate to 55 percent by 2025.

The Senate passed the bill April 3, and the House passed the legislation April 10 by a vote of 97-0.

The Tennessee STRONG Act creates a four-year pilot program for members of the Tennessee National Guard. Eligible members will qualify for tuition reimbursement toward a first-time bachelor’s degree. The legislation is part of Haslam’s NextTennessee legislative plan aimed at building and sustaining economic growth and the state’s competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans.

Recommended for You