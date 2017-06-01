Tourism at center of budget debate

Jenny Bennett, tourism director, asked for additional funding for a new full time employee’s salary and benefits, as well as some other miscellaneous additions to the tourism budget. The increases would take the budget from about $155,000 to about $210,000.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto suggested the tourism department be guaranteed a 12 percent cut of the hotel/motel tax, which is likely to increase next year with several new hotels coming to Wilson County.

Mike Justice, chairman of the budget committee, disagreed and said he was not comfortable giving a guaranteed growth to tourism over other departments.

“To me, if you’re going to give guaranteed growth money to anyone, it should be the sheriff’s office and WEMA,” Justice said. “Public safety, that’s where it should be before anywhere else, and that’s nothing against tourism, but these are the departments that keep us safe.”

The funding of the tourism department was previously stated as coming from the hotel/motel tax, but Justice said the hotel/motel tax money goes directly into the general fund and is then dispersed to various departments. If the tourism department was guaranteed a percentage of the tax money, the funding would increase or decrease in relation to the amount gained from the hotel/motel tax.

“It’s all semantics,” Justice said. “The bottom line is, I’m not going to vote to guarantee an increase for any department without doing the same to public safety.”

The committee members agreed the tourism department should have an increased budget to cover the new full time employee.

The committee set July 11 and 13 as the dates when they will go in-depth with other aspects of the budget, including the education budget.

At the end of the meeting, Justice made a motion to move the Wilson County Commission meeting in August back one week, to Aug. 21. The meeting normally is delayed a week to account for the Wilson County Fair.

The Wilson County Rules Committee will consider the issue, and if approved, it will go before the county commission and require two-thirds vote to pass, according to county attorney Mike Jennings.