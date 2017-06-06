Council begins wade pool repair process

The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, is still closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.

Councilors Joey Carmack and Rob Cesternino favored making an emergency purchase for repairs to the pool, which Hill said could cost around $40,000. However, Lebanon purchasing agent Lisa Lane said she did not believe the purchase qualified as an emergency under state law.

She said a bid packet would be prepared Wednesday morning with the bid opening slated for later in the day. She said under state law, the bid must remain open for a week before the council could accept a proposal.

Lane said the bid packet could set specifications for project start time, which the council felt should be immediately, and timeframe for project completion.

Carmack also said he felt children, potentially 10 years and under, should be allowed free entry into the Jimmy Floyd pool until renovations at the Don Fox are completed. Jimmy Floyd will start accepting children and parents for free pool access Wednesday.

“I want to say that it is unfortunate that we were unable to do the emergency purchase and get the pool fixed sooner than later, but I am glad that I had the support of the council to be able to get a resolution passed in order to get the waiting pool opened as soon as physically possible,” Carmack said after the meeting.

The Jimmy Floyd pool is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, hours are from 1-5 p.m. Visiting the facility costs $4 for children 3-5 years old, $8 for children and adults 6-54 years old, $3 for seniors and is free for children 2 and younger.

The council also approved budgets Tuesday for the 2017-2018 and 2019-2019 fiscal years.

As a part of the budget, the council agreed to staff the new Lebanon Fire Hall with 15 full-time staff, a move that departed from its previous agreement of having nine full-time and six part-time staffers.

During budget talks, Cesternino led the push to add three additional police officers to the seven already budgeted for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The council also approved impact fees of $900 for new single-family residential units and $1,000 for multi-family residential units, among other fees, as a part of the budgets.

Members of the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee addressed the council last month regarding the fees.

John Williams, of Tune, Entrekin & White law firm, represented the association and said his opinion on the fees differed from City Attorney Andy Wright.

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk with [city attorney Andy Wright]. We’ve exchanged emails and I guess it’s fair to say we have a respectful, but pretty strong difference of opinion about whether the city really has the authority that they’re attempting to exercise through this ordinance,” he said.

Williams said he believed there has to be a direct relationship between the source of the impact fees – the developments that are paying them – and what they’re used for. He said impact fees should be used for streets, sidewalks and facilities in a certain development.

“The mayor has asked us for these impact fees and our city attorney has given us the legal advice that he believes we are appropriate in the way we are handling these fees,” Cesternino said last month. “If it’s brought up at a later date that we need to fix some language or adjust some things, we can certainly do that.”