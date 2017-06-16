Commission to honor several education leaders

The group will honor Mt. Juliet High School’s Rodney Parks and principal Mel Brown, as well as Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright, for their accomplishments.

Parks heads Mt. Juliet’s theater department, which consists of nine classes, beginning with theater I for beginners and theater IV for advanced students. There are about 250 students involved in the school’s theater classes or productions, which allows the department to present productions year round.

Theater training starts in the summer as workshops are taught for students in grades K-9, high school students and alumni present a play during the simmer and during the fall students present a fall production.

Past productions have included “Phantom of the Opera,” “West Side Story,” “The Odd Couple,” “Grease,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Hairspray,” “High School Musical,” “Footloose” and more.

Because of the success of the Mt. Juliet theater program headed by Parks, many students are now attending college on theater scholarships.

The Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals named Brown its principal of the year at the start of the past school year. Brown has served as Mt. Juliet High School principal for 13 years, beginning in 2004.

Mt. Juliet was recognized as a Reward School for both performance and progress during the 2014-2015 school year. It was one of nine schools in the state to receive the distinction.

Brown has more than 40 years of educational experience. He was previously named teacher of the year at McGavock High School and is a member of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association Hall of Fame, Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Lipscomb University Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Professional Educators of Tennessee, a nonpartisan statewide association of Tennessee teachers, recently named Wright its superintendent of the year for 2016.

“We have found Dr. Wright to be an outstanding advocate for public education, accessible to educators and very forward thinking. It is no wonder Wilson County Schools are growing and many educators want to teach there because of strong district leadership and commitment to ‎children,” said J.C. Bowman, Professional Educators of Tennessee executive director.

The recognition came a month after Wilson County Schools was one of 12 districts from around the country recognized for its digital content and curriculum with the help of its 3-D program.

Wilson County Schools was one of five school districts across the country with more than 12,000 students to be given the Digital Content and Curriculum Award.

Wright also helped annually raise the district’s ACT scores and graduation rates since coming to the district in 2014.

The commission will also consider adopting a continuing budget and tax rate for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

It is possible the fiscal year budget will not be approved until after the beginning of the fiscal year, and under the provisions of the 1981 Financial Management Act, Wilson County does not have to adopt a budget for the new fiscal year until Aug. 31 but must adopt it during July or August or get the approval of the comptroller.

The amounts set in the current appropriations budget would be continued until a new budget is adopted.