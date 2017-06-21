Governor signs resolution recognizing pornography as public health hazard

Senate Joint Resolution 35, sponsored by state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, acknowledges pornography leads to a broad spectrum of individual and societal harms. It also acknowledges the need for education, prevention, research and policy change at the community and societal level in order to address it.

“This resolution acknowledges the problems that we face with pornography in Tennessee today,” said Beavers. “It is destructive to the health and well-being of our society as a whole, particularly the children who are increasingly exposed to it.”

Beavers and state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster, said the resolution particularly stresses the harm pornography poses to children due to advances in technology and the universal availability of the internet. Twenty-seven percent of millennials reported they first viewed pornography before they reached puberty. Internet safety is the fourth top ranked issue on the list of health concerns for U.S. children.

“I was honored to carry this vital piece of legislation on the House side,” said Weaver. “In Tennessee and all around the world, our culture is inundated with pornography that harms children and our society as a whole for generations to come. I am very pleased this resolution has passed.”

“Thank you, Gov. Haslam, for signing the law concerning pornography and the damage it is people, families and children,” said Dianne Rogers with Brimstone Services and Cosmo Hurts Kids. “A special thank you to Sen. Mae Beavers and Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver for pushing this bill and making people aware. This is a great day for Tennessee.”

Utah, South Dakota, Arkansas and Virginia also declared the pornography industry to be a public health crisis.