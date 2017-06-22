Council approves funds for Don Fox wading pool repair

The pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, is still closed to the public after Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.

“It’s got a liner that was put there in 1994, and instead of plastering it, we decided to put a new liner in there, and it’s been about 12 years since we’ve done that,” Hill said last month. “The liner ripped in two or three places over the winter, and when we filled it up, the whole liner came up and floated on top.”

Councilors Joey Carmack and Rob Cesternino favored making an emergency purchase earlier this month for repairs to the pool, which Hill said could cost around $40,000. However, Lebanon purchasing agent Lisa Lane said she did not believe the purchase qualified as an emergency under state law.

Lane said under state law, the city must bid the project and the bid must remain open for a week before the council could accept a proposal. The council approved to open and accept bids in the same ordinance earlier this month to expedite the process.

According to Jimmy Floyd officials, children 10 and younger will be admitted for free to swim in the center’s pool only if they live within the city limits until the wading pool is repaired.

Carmack said Hill and other center workers would check each person’s address on his or her driver’s license to determine free admittance. Those admitted free, he said, would only have pool access.