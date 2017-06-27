City delivers state’s first biennial budget

In 2016, Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson approved Lebanon to participate in the pilot project, which allowed the city to submit a biennial budget for fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 to his office for approval.

“We appreciate Comptroller Wilson allowing our city the opportunity to participate in this pilot project. We thank Rep. Mark Pody, Rep. Susan Lynn, Sen. Mae Beavers, and Sen. Ferrell Haile for their leadership and support in the passing of the necessary legislation to provide municipalities this opportunity,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash.

Councilors Rob Cesternino and Fred Burton, along with the city’s finance staff, delivered the biennial budget to the comptroller’s office.

The Lebanon City Council has supported the preparation of a biennial budget with the goals of improving the efficiency of the budget preparation process and providing a longer-term plan for all departments. The city will always face unexpected expenditures, but these can easily be addressed with budget amendments, city officials said.

While both fiscal years were balanced in the biennial budget, it reflected the rapid growth in Lebanon by adding new police officers, firefighters, parks personnel and other support staff positions. The property tax rate remained unchanged in both fiscal years.