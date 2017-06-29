Mt. Juliet discusses budget

The approval of the budget was the only item on the agenda for the meeting. There were no public or citizen comments made on the budget, and it passed unanimously.

There were two amendments added to the budget at the meeting before it passed. District 3 Commissioner Art Giles proposed the first amendment. It involved adding a general labor position to the parks department that specializes in city beautification. The amendment passed unanimously.

District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice proposed the second amendment, which addressed an item previously explored, but not approved by the council, an increase in the police budget to allow for more opportunities for salary increases. It also passed unanimously.

After approving the two items, the council briefly discussed postponing the approval of the budget to the next meeting. The commission was concerned it may have missed something important.

City Manager Kenny Martin proposed the budget be approved because of how close to the deadline it was and amend it further if any other issues arose. The proposal was approved, and the budget was passed.

The next commission meeting will be July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.