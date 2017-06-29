New laws take effect Saturday

The state’s gas tax will increase by 4 cents for every gallon starting Saturday after the legislature approved Gov. Bill Haslam’s Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy Act earlier this year. The gas tax will increase by 1 cent each year for the next two years for a total increase of 6 cents.

The act prioritizes 962 projects across all of Tennessee’s 95 counties, addressing a $10.5 billion backlog in repairs and updates. Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said roads are the No. 1 issue in the district and her constituents – through nine town hall meetings – expressed they were more in favor of Haslam’s plan than other alternatives during this year’s legislative session.

Lynn said although Haslam’s plan would not be pocketbook neutral for all residents, it would benefit most residents in some fashion.

“The IMPROVE Act’s slight increase to the user fees for our roads is offset by the law containing a 20 percent tax cut on food. As a result, people will save more at the grocery store than they pay at the pump,” said Susie Alcorn, executive director of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance. “Gov. Haslam’s IMPROVE Act is the fiscally responsible and balanced way to address our transportation infrastructure needs.”

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, voted against the legislation.

A new law that bans abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy will also take effect, although it was deemed “constitutionally suspect” earlier in the year.

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, sponsored the “Tennessee Infants Protection Act,” which is similar to legislation previously sponsored by Beavers. Effective Saturday, the law will prohibit abortion of a viable fetus except in a medical emergency and requires testing to determine viability if a woman is at least 20 weeks pregnant.

“What this legislation does is it addresses a very serious concern in the state of Tennessee. It strengthens current law enacted in 1973 regarding post-viability abortions,” said Hill, who said the legislation would mirror 20 other states.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in an opinion the legislation is “constitutionally suspect” earlier this year.

“Parts of the new act are also constitutionally suspect, particularly with respect to the proposed post-viability abortion ban and the viability testing requirement,” Slatery said.

Other laws that will take effect Saturday will allow property owners to warn against trespassing by using purple paint markings instead of signage, make blocking a public highways and streets in a manner that restricts emergency vehicle access a misdemeanor punishable by a $200 fine and restrict homeowner’s associations from enforcing rules that prohibit displaying the American flag or replica of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on a homeowner’s property.