Haslam talks opioid crisis with White House officials

“While we’ve made huge progress – the amount opioid prescriptions have fallen dramatically – we’re still seeing increases in everything from overdoses to hospital emergency visits driven by opioids,” Haslam said Thursday in Mt. Juliet following the meeting in Chattanooga.

White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price toured the Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (CADAS) on Thursday to receive more information about the state and nation’s battle with opioid abuse. Haslam joined the duo during the tour.

“I was encouraged to hear the focus they’re putting on it, talking about various things they might do,” Haslam said.

Haslam said there might be room to do things within the state’s government operations to continue the fight against opioid abuse.

“For instance, TennCare is going to look at if they’re limits they can put on opioid prescriptions for TennCare users. Obviously, not for cancer patients and other folks, but for long term opioid usage, can we put limits on what is prescribed in TennCare?” he said.

Tennessee has the second highest rate of opioid prescription in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prescription. Haslam said the national government could take steps that would continue to support the state’s battle.

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem. This really does involve treatment. With the [21st Century Cures Act] they passed last year, Tennessee’s getting another $17 million, I think, for treatment services this year,” he said.

Haslam said the $17 million combined with $6 million from the state, and other monies through TennCare and other places, haven’t solved the opioid problem, but have allowed the state to take a big step forward.

The Cures Act includes $970 million for opioid prevention and treatment programs, to be distributed across the 50 states over a two-year period.

“One of the encouragements we made to them is the Cures Act is a two-year bill, we’d love to see that extended further than that,” Haslam said.

Opioids were involved in 33,091 deaths in 2015, and opioid overdoses have quadrupled since 1999, according to the CDC.

Tennessee Department of Health data revealed 1,451 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses in 2015, which included 37 from Wilson County.

Mt. Juliet police officers received opioid overdose kits last week to administer to potential overdose victims. The nasal spray is designed to reverse an opiate overdose within minutes, according to police officials.

“Nationwide, we are losing too many individuals from the opioid epidemic,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “Our goal with the kits are to ensure officers are better prepared to respond to overdose incidents and have the tools they need to save another officer’s life if they become exposed to dangerous substances like fentanyl.”