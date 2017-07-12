Lebanon pastor joins fight against proposed health care bill

Rev. Matt Steinhauer, of Faith Lutheran Church, joined other clergy members, the Alliance for Health Care Security and the Moral Movement Tennessee for an Interfaith Day of Action to protect healthcare coverage for Tennesseans.

Faith leaders from various churches in surrounding areas visited the offices of Sen. Lamar Alexander and Sen. Bob Corker to deliver postcards and letters from Tennesseans who would be harmed by Medicaid cuts contained in the Better Care Reconciliation Act currently in the Senate.

Steinhauer joined Rev. Morgan Gordy, of Christ Lutheran Church, and Rev. Stephen Handy of McKendree United Methodist Church, both of Nashville, and others in a conference addressing the potential effects of Medicaid cuts.

“In addition to speaking on behalf of any Lutherans across Tennessee, I am also here to speak on behalf of my son, Matt. Matt is 23 years old. He still lives at home with his mother and me. He will most likely live with us for the rest of his life or the rest of ours. Matt has Down syndrome and he cannot speak for himself about this issue,” said Steinhauer, who said his son, along with about 5 million special needs people across the country, depend on benefits from Medicaid.

“I understand the concerns over budget deficits and the need to reduce the federal deficit. I do not understand solving our budget deficit on the backs of the poor, elderly and disabled. If these cuts to Medicaid are enacted, the need will still exist,” he said.

Steinhauer said the issue goes beyond religion and would add more unnecessary hardships to society’s most vulnerable.

“I haven’t heard a single suggestion as to how the need (for coverage) will be met by any elected official. The burden will fall on mothers, fathers and extended families and the communities of people who love these special human beings,” he said.

According to a report from the Century Foundation, a non-partisan think tank, the proposed health care bill would increase the number of uninsured Americans, raise health care premiums by as much as 20 percent, raise out-of-pocket costs and deductibles, allow states to remove protections for people with pre-existing conditions, end Medicaid expansion and give tax breaks to wealthy Americans, drug companies and insurance providers.

The report is available online at tcf.org.

Alexander said he sees benefits for Tennesseans in the current form of the bill.

“I’m going to continue to review this draft,” Alexander, R-Tenn., said last month. “I’m going to see what it costs when the Congressional Budget Office gives its report. Then, I’m going to stay focused on it next week as the bill goes to the Senate floor – where it will be subject to virtually unlimited amendments – and my focus will be on how it affects Tennesseans.”

Corker echoed Alexander’s intent to focus on the impact the bill could have on Tennesseans.

“Under the current health care system, families in Tennessee and across our country face rising costs and have limited choices,” Corker, R-Tenn., said last month. “Congress has a responsibility to resolve these issues and stabilize the individual insurance market, and over the next several days, I will take time to fully review the legislative text and seek input from a wide range of stakeholders across our state. I will make a final decision based on whether this legislation, on the whole, is better than what is in place today.”

As a part of the Interfaith Day of Action, congregations around the state also held vigils to pray for those who could be negatively affected by the potential healthcare changes.

Democrat staff writer Jake Old contributed to this report.