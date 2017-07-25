Planning commission balks at major annexation

Ginger Dorris, Edward Bailey and Swingley and Smith requested annexation and zoning, plan of services and a future land-use plan amendment for 266 acres of land at 6775 Hickory Ridge Road, 2385 Martha-Leeville Road, 780 Highway 109 N. and 6775 and unaddressed property on Hickory Ridge Road.

The commision approved the future land use plan, which calls for residential mixed use in the future. However, the body voted to send a negative recommendation to the Lebanon City Council for the annexation, zoning and plan of services requests.

Several neighboring residents voiced concerns about road width, implications of construction in the area and the density of the potential future development.

“It’s estimated that the worst-case scenario is this will generate about $1,500 worth of property tax a year for the city, with an estimated cost to serve it just under $1 million. So, there’s a 621-year payoff, and that’s a worse-case scenario,” said city planner Richard Donovan, who called the move risky for the city. “Due to the lack for this annexation to pay for itself and the risk for the city, staff recommends denial.”

Mike Wrye with Lose and Associates represented developers and questioned the figures presented by the planning staff, noting they did not take into consideration potential fees and sales tax revenue during and after construction.

“With all due respect Mike, if we cut it in half, it’ll take 300 years to pay it back. It’s not a deal I want to be a part of,” said planning commissioner Mack McCluskey.

“I think having a fiscal approach to planning is conducive. I do think there is some room to argue about the numbers,” Wrye said.

First reading and a public hearing on the plans will be Aug. 15, with the second reading set for Sept. 15.