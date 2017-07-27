Lebanon council discusses term limits

The council previously approved the amendments for term limits totally 12 years each for serving on the city council and as mayor of the city, and those amendments were sent through state legislation. Councilors will vote on the resolution Tuesday.

Joey Carmack said he thought instituting term limits could take voting options away from Lebanon residents.

“It’s taking the rights away from the voters to vote for who they want to vote for,” he said.

Rob Cesternino said he believes most people favor term limits for politicians, citing a Facebook poll he conducted in which of the 150 people who voted, only two were against term limits.

“This is a bi-partisan issue throughout the nation,” Cesternino said. “Most people want term limits.”

Mayor Bernie Ash said he understands term limits for politicians at the national level, but he is not in favor of term limits for local politicians.

Finance Commissioner Robert Springer said the council would not be able to amend the resolution, but they could decline to vote for the resolution and send a new request to the state legislature to be considered in the next legislative session.

The Lebanon City Council will next meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the town meeting hall on North Castle Heights Avenue. A public hearing will be held prior to the meeting, at 5:55 p.m., for the proposed rezoning of a property at 2135 Lebanon Road from single family residential to commercial neighborhood. The request is from Jack and Rick Bell and was approved by an 8-0 vote by the Lebanon Planning Commission on June 27.

The council will next meet in a work session Aug. 10 to discuss the fiscal year 2016-17 presentation from the finance department, as well as review of the Aug. 15 meeting agenda.