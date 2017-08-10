Mt. Juliet taps new planning director

Larry Mizell will take over as the city’s planning director Aug. 28 after about 10 years of planning in Franklin.

“With Larry’s many years of experience in both the private and public sector, we felt Larry was the perfect fit for Mt. Juliet and vice versa. I/we also felt with the similarities of vision Mt. Juliet and Franklin have that Larry would seamlessly fit right into place here in Mt. Juliet,” said City Manager Kenny Martin.

Martin said Mizell’s “long and diverse” experience would benefit the city in several ways as it strives to maintain its own identity and not imitate or emulate another community.

“When hiring, we try to find a person who not only has the perfect skillset and level of experience our city and citizens desire and deserve, but also a person that is a wonderful human being filled with good will, character, personality, compassion, passion and so on,” Martin said. “With Larry, we feel like we found that person and then some.”

Mizell will join the city during a population boom, as officials believe the city may be approaching 30,000 citizens as the city’s special census in 2015 revealed a population of 28,159, almost 4,000 more residents than the 2010 census. A new special city census is expected soon.

“We are very excited and looking forward to Larry joining our team and family, and we feel that Larry and his family feel the same. He is a wonderful human being, and we feel blessed to have him joining our team/family. Our goal is to make Mt. Juliet better today than it was yesterday and better tomorrow than it is today,” Martin said.