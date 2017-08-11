Applications now accepted for Election Institute

“Elections are the culmination of actions taken each and every day in preparation for that one big day. This is an opportunity for Wilson County voters to gain first-hand knowledge about the procedures and details that are involved in holding elections in Wilson County,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections.

The four-week program will include lectures, hands-on activities and presentations by guest speakers designed to give a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation that goes into elections in Wilson County. Participants will gain knowledge about voter registration, ballot and voting system preparation, candidate information and the importance of poll workers, the media and community outreach.

“These classes will give attendees an understanding of the many aspects of preparation for elections and the everyday functions of the Election Commission,” said Tammy Smith, assistant administrator of elections. “We encourage anyone involved in a campaign, prospective candidates and citizens interested in becoming more civically involved to apply for the institute.”

The Election Institute will meet each Thursday evening in September at 6 p.m. in Memorial Hall room 201 at Cumberland University. The classes are free, will last about two hours, attendance at all four classes is required, and class size is limited. To apply for a seat at the Election Institute, anyone interested will find information and an application at wilsonvotes.com or may contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216.

To learn more about elections, voting and how to become involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or visit wilsonelections.com.