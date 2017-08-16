Rose announces run for 6th District U.S. House seat

Rose is a small business owner and farmer who was raised in Cookeville and has spent his life in the 6th District. In fact, he is the eighth generation in his family to own and operate the family farm in DeKalb and Smith counties.

Rose is a not a career politician and plans to use his fresh perspective to effect change on the federal level.

“We have spoken loud and clear in this district with our votes that we want conservative values at the center of our government, such as working to stop illegal immigration and sanctuary cities, repealing Obamacare, protection of our Second Amendment rights and support for our military and law enforcement,” said Rose. “I will have President [Donald] Trump’s back and fight the Washington liberals and elites, while putting Tennesseans first every single day.”

Aside from farming, Rose owns Boson Software and Training, an information technology company focused on helping IT professionals gain skills critical to the workforce. He also co-founded Transcender Corp., a software company that created and led the IT certification training niche for several years before the company was sold in 2000.

Rose holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in agriculture from Tennessee Tech University and Purdue University, respectively. He also earned a law degree from Vanderbilt University in 1993. Though he maintains his law license, Rose only practiced a short time before seizing an opportunity to follow his lifelong passion for agriculture by moving to and operating his family’s farm.

In 2002, at 37, Rose was appointed Tennessee’s 33rd commissioner of agriculture. He has also been chairman for the Tennessee Future Farmers of America Foundation and the Tennessee Tech University Foundation and is presently chairman for the Tennessee State Fair Association. These are a few of many volunteer roles Rose has assumed over the years, which also include board positions with the Tennessee Board of Regents, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Commission. He is also a voting member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

Rose is married to Macon County native, Chelsea (Doss) Rose. They are expecting their first child in October. The couple attends church at Buffalo Valley Church of Christ in Putnam County and is actively involved in their community, most recently holding the 13th annual Lancaster Independence Day Parade on their farm.

Rose cites his optimism for a better America as his impetus for running.

“I know America can be great again and will be great again. It takes leaders willing to make the right call, sometimes the tough call,” said Rose. “I am prepared to take bold action in Washington that will make life better for Tennesseans across the 19 counties that make up the 6th District.”

Rose said he has already visited with many civic and business leaders throughout the district and plans to make visits in every county in the district by the end of August.

Information about his campaign may be found at johnrose.com.

Tennessee’s 6th District seat is currently held by Diane Black, R-Gallatin, who announced recently she plans to run for governor in 2018.