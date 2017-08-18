Upcoming Power of 10 Summit to discuss sustaining the boom

Titled “Sustaining the Boom: Becoming a World Class Region,” the event will convene hundreds of Middle Tennessee planners, community leaders and elected officials to discuss regional issues and opportunities.

“We’ve tapped the very top thought leaders in Chicago and New York to bring big league ideas and innovation to our region this year,” said Carol Hudler, Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s CEO. “Ideas from around the country and collaboration across the region are what will keep us strong.”

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan and Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed will participate on a panel of mayors from the 10-county region who will share goals and progress in their collaborative efforts to sustain quality of life for citizens during the period of unprecedented growth.

The event will be Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Music City Center in Nashville. More information about the summit and online registration is available at 10power.org.

Cumberland Region Tomorrow is a private, nonprofit, citizen-based regional organization that works with public and private partners to help shape patterns of growth and development that enhance and sustain the 10-county region’s future livability and economic vitality. The region comprises Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.