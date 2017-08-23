Beavers to resign Senate seat

“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that next Wednesday, Aug. 30, at noon, I plan to deliver a letter to Gov. Bill Haslam and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally informing them that I am resigning from the state Senate,” Beavers said. “My travels across our state to campaign for Governor should not deprive the taxpayers of the 17th Senatorial District of the devoted and consistent conservative representation they have come to expect. By resigning now, a special election can take place later this year and ensure that the 17th District has a fully focused representative in place the day that session begins.”

Beavers has served the district, which includes Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties, in the Senate since 2003. She previously served in the state House of Representatives and Wilson County Commission.

I have concluded that it is simply not possible for anyone to run a statewide grassroots campaign while effectively serving during legislative session,” Beavers said.

Beavers highlighted her campaign slogan, “Hold the Line,” as she discussed her presence across the state.

“There is a growing breeze of discontent sweeping across the state, but I can tell you that there’s also a might wind of cheerful determination to hold the line on taxes and regulations, to hold the line against illegal immigration and refugee resettlement and to hold the line for common sense bathrooms, peace in our streets and statues that memorialize our ancestors,” Beavers said.

Beavers

Beavers served as chair of the Tennessee Republican Delegation to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year. Beavers sponsored several bill this legislative session that have drew support and criticism.

The Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee expressed support for Beavers and fellow legislator Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and their Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act and “Bathroom Bill” legislation. Both bills failed this year.

“If anyone wants to know what I’ll do as governor, they can look at what I’ve already done in the state Senate,” Beavers said.

Beavers will face Democratic former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and conservatives Randy Boyd, former state commissioner of Economic and Community Development, Franklin businessman Bill Lee, U.S. Rep. Diane Black and Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell.

“We’re running a grassroots, citizen-powered campaign to hold the line for Tennessee’s future, and it’s resonating because of my record. There are more than enough conservative voters to elect a conservative Republican statewide for the first time in Tennessee’s history,” Beavers said.