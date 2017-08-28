Officials declare Payroll Week in Lebanon

The American Payroll Association designated the week of Labor Day as National Payroll Week to recognize the more than 150 million “hardworking payroll professionals” that support the American system by paying wages, reporting working earnings and withholding federal employment taxes.

City leaders said professionals in Lebanon play a key role in maintaining the economic health of the city by carrying out diverse tasks such as paying into the unemployment insurance system, providing information for child support enforcement and carrying out tax withholding, reporting, depositing and more.