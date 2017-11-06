Special election primaries to be held Tuesday

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

Early voting was held from Oct. 18 until Nov. 2, and 1,220 voters cast their ballots; of which 836 were Republican and 384 were Democrat.

Both the Republican and Democrat parties each have one candidate running unopposed in the primaries.

Wilson County attorney Mary Alice Carfi is the Democrat candidate and says it’s time for some “common sense” in the Senate.

“Republicans have held the majority since the 2010 elections,” said Carfi. “They have had ample opportunities to improve the of working families in our state, but instead have put party interests before improving the health care, jobs and education for our citizens.”

As a general practice attorney, Carfi often works with people who have differing opinions.

“It’s my job to bring these people together, to compromise when and where it’s necessary, so that a positive result can be agreed upon by all parties,” she said.

Mark Pody, an insurance agency owner and current state representative is the lone Republican candidate and lists his top priorities as conservative fiscal policies and bringing high-paying jobs to the district.

“We need to limit the size and scope of government. Not every good idea should be a government idea,” said Pody. “Many good ideas are best done by individuals, churches and nonprofits; not by state government.”

Pody said he believes in smaller government as close to the local level as possible.

The General Election will be Dec. 19, with early voting from Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

For more information, visit wilsoncountyvotes.com.