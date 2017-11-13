Mt. Juliet dedicates two new parks

The city dedicated Eagle Park on West Division Street. The park was an Eagle Scout project for John Forth with Troop 150. It’s a bicycle park aimed at increasing safety and awareness for young cyclists. Children can learn to ride a bike at the park, as well as the rules of the road.

State Rep. Susan Lynn had the idea to build a guardrail along the street next to the park she saw how nervous parents were about its close proximity to cars.

“At the time, I had five grandchildren, and we enjoyed bringing them to this new park,” said Lynn. “It’s absolutely wonderful, and the children love it, but coming here, even the first time, you could feel that traffic was swift. Parents were sort of helicoptering around their children just because they could feel the swift traffic.”

Lynn proceeded to put in a budget amendment for $10,000 at the General Assembly and used the money to build the guardrail.

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty praised the community for coming together to get the park built.

“This is probably the best example of a true public-private partnership,” said Hagerty. “We had a private party, the Eagle Scout John who was involved, we had the [Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee] involved, we had the state of Tennessee involved, and we had the city involved. That is the best way to get projects accomplished.”

Eagle Park is 100 yards long, 40 yards wide and in the shape of a figure eight as a mini-road course.

The Robinson Park dedication took place at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and Old Lebanon Dirt Road.

Bill and Phyllis Robinson with Robinson Properties donated 11 acres to the city to create the park. It features a half-mile wrap-around hiking trail and outdoor fitness equipment.

“I think parks are important, because sometimes you can be going through a hard time in life, and you can just come to a park and walk around and think,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin.

Girl Scouts with Troop 425 worked to turn the park into a Certified Wildlife Habitat.

The park offers homes to birds, bees, bats, ladybugs and butterflies.

“We hear a lot about how people want more parks and recreation areas,” said city Commissioner Brian Abston. “In the last three or four years, that’s the direction we’ve been going ,and with these two parks today, we’re continuing to move in that direction.”