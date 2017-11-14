Mt. Juliet passes Music City Star resolution

The resolution amended the fiscal year budget to allow for a $30,000 contribution to the Regional Transportation Authority, which operates the Music City Star, as a means to end the conflict between the city and the RTA.

The resolution came after RTA officials said Mt. Juliet wasn’t paying its share of the fees for the Music City Star for the last four years.

Commissioners argued the payment was voluntary and had gone toward other city needs they felt were more pressing.

“I had put out a challenge that if anyone could produce any paperwork or contracts on any of these agreements that I would pay the first $100 of that,” said Vice Mayor and District 2 Commissioner James Maness. “No one has produced anything, and I believe the city attorney will confirm that, as well.”

The resolution passed by a 4-1 vote, with District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston casting the no vote.

“I respect the fact that [Mayor Ed Hagerty] is on that board and needs to do this,” said Abston. “I’m not going to vote for it. I’m not going to support it. I wish the train could do what it was originally supposed to do and take a lot of people off the road. I don’t see it ever doing that.”

Hagerty offered his insight into why he felt the contribution was a good idea for both the city and the Music City Star.

“Nashville is putting out a $5.2 billion mass transit program. It’s going to the referendum in May,” said Hagerty. “If we can be a part of the solution in any way, even with this contribution to RTA, I think it’s worth taking that step and doing so. I’m supporting this. The effort for mass transit in Middle Tennessee is a good one.”