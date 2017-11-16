Council to discuss denied Carver Lane subdivision

The commission voted to send the plans for the development on Carver Lane adjacent to the Farmington Woods subdivision to the council with a negative recommendation during its September meeting.

The rezoning, plan-of-service and annexation requests are for potentially 266 single-family homes on land that would have been zoned medium density residential 9,000 adjacent to Farmington Woods, which is low density.

The proposed plans would have allowed minimum lot sizes of 9,000 square feet adjacent to the minimum 20,000-square-foot lots in Farmington Woods.

Several residents voiced concern about the density of the development, along with the closeness and impact on Farmington Woods.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash also spoke out against the development during the September meeting.

“I want to see rooftops in Lebanon. Rooftops do bring business, but my overriding concern is quality of life, safety and the property values we already have,” said Ash, who ran his mayoral campaign on quality development in the city. “To add these homes on small lots next to Farmington Woods, along with 780 apartments that we’ve already approved, is a disservice to the people in Farmington Woods,” Ash said.

Lebanon City Councilor Joey Carmack said he would not support the plans during Thursday’s work session.

The council meeting will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lebanon City Hall. A public hearing will precede the meeting at 5:55 p.m.