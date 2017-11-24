Subdivision planned for Hunters Point Golf Club

Preliminary plans call for a 336-lot subdivision on the property, which the commission rezoned from commercial neighborhood to commercial general earlier this year.

Planning staff said the future land use plan identifies the area as residential mixed use, which is identified as 85 percent residential and 15 percent commercial. The commercial neighborhood zoning fits the future land use plan as it allows both residential and commercial uses and both single family and multi-family residential uses.

Planning staff said if 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 694 single-family and 1,665 multi-family units could fit on the site. Earlier this year, Charley Dean with Dean Design Group said there were no plans for apartments on the site.

Additional permitted uses under a commercial neighborhood zone include: health care, automotive parking, financial, consultative and administrative services, food and beverage services, general retail trade, medical services and more.