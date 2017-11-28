City planners continue Blair Lane development battle

The most recent request from property owner Mark Vastola for 89 acres on Blair Lane would rezone the property to medium residential 12,000 from rural residential. The change would alter the minimum lot requirement to 12,000 square feet.

Residents continued to voice their opposition to the more than 250 “cookie cutter homes” that could be built on the land, as many reiterated their concerns about traffic, water runoff, property values and way-of-life alterations cited in previous commission and Lebanon City Council meetings.

“The handful that are for it are only here for one reason, and that’s for a tremendous financial gain to them. In my opinion, if they were here to do the right thing for this city, they would be asking for [low density residential], which would be consistent with all the surrounding neighborhoods – new and old,” realtor and resident Dorie Mitchell said. “This situation has a negative financial impact on hundreds of Lebanon residents.”

The commission voted to defer action on the rezoning request after legal questions surfaced, and city attorney Andy Wright was absent from the meeting due to illness.

Commissioner Mack McCluskey’s motion to approve the project failed after he indicated there could be no other legal option for the body regarding the project.

“There has to be a basis for decisions. I hope you believe that. We know what the neighbors want. We know what the builders want, but we have to fall back on what was done many years ago and that is the future land use plan,” McCluskey said. “There are legal requirements with regard to the future land use plan, and we’ve dealt with every possible option that could be used under the future land use plan.”

The group denied the original rezoning request in March that would have allowed about 400 homes to be built on the property and balked at rezoning plans in October.