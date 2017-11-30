Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Task Force sets date to hear more on city planning consultants

The committee put out the request for qualifications in September with hopes to find a consultant firm or team with city planning and economic development experience to develop a comprehensive plan for the city.

Eight consultants responded to the committee, including, Benchmark; Barge Waggoner Sumner and Cannon; GS&P; Houseal Lavigne; Orion; Stantec; TDUPC; and Volkert.

Due to the large number of responses received, committee member T.A. Bryan made a motion for city planning director Paul Corder and commissioner of public works Jeff Baines look at the submissions and pick what they felt were the top three or four. Once the top candidates are picked, the committee will have representatives present proposals in person.

“That’s the way it’s handled a lot of times, and I think that’s OK,” said Corder. “I’m glad that we’ve given you guys a copy of it so if we pick someone out that you think is completely terrible, you can say something. I’ll let you guys decide, but that makes sense.”

The committee approved Bryan’s motion to let the staff narrow down the selections. They decided to meet again Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. to give Corder and Baines plenty of time to read the submissions.