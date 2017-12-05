Council sends major annexation request back to city planners

Ginger Dorris, Edward Bailey and Swingley and Smith requested annexation and zoning, plan of services and a future land-use plan amendment earlier this year for 266 acres of land at 6775 Hickory Ridge Road, 2385 Martha-Leeville Road, 780 Highway 109 N. and 6775 and unaddressed property on Hickory Ridge Road.

Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell led the push to return the request to city planners after he said more information surfaced following the group’s meeting earlier this year.

“I made the motion back in September to defer action on this item. The main reason is because I felt like the Planning Commission didn’t spend quite enough time looking at all the issues that surround this action,” said Crowell, who said he wanted to make sure the city makes a wise decision regarding the development.

“One of the things that came out of that is there will be some benefit to this particular development, which I’m not sure was really pointed out during the planning process. However, the density is an issue for me,” he said.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash broke a tie to send the request back to the Lebanon Planning Commission after councilors Rob Cesternino, Tick Bryan and Rick Bell voted to take action on the plans.

Several neighboring residents packed the Town Meeting Hall and raised concerns about the project, citing road width, implications of construction in the area and the density of the potential future development.

Mike Wrye with Lose and Associates represented developers and, mirroring his remarks in September, questioned the figures presented by the planning staff during the September meeting, noting they did not take into consideration potential fees and sales tax revenue during and after construction.

“It’s estimated that the worst-case scenario is this will generate about $1,500 worth of property tax a year for the city, with an estimated cost to serve it just under $1 million. So, there’s a 621-year payoff, and that’s a worse-case scenario,” said city planner Richard Donovan during the September meeting, who called the move risky for the city.