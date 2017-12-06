City OKs beer sales on Christmas

The Lebanon Municipal Code previously prohibited markets and stores from selling beer on Christmas, while restaurants were permitted to sell beer on Christmas due to state law.

Local market and storeowners said the state law created some economic inequity and argued they should be allowed to sell beer on Christmas.

“They actually said it would be safer because people can take it home and drink it, as opposed to drinking it at the restaurant and leaving with it, which made perfect sense to the [Lebanon Beer Board],” said city attorney Andy Wright.

Mt. Juliet allows beer sales on Christmas, and the move will likely mean more revenue for Lebanon.

Although beer sales will be allowed Christmas Day, liquor and wine sales will still be prohibited holidays and Sundays.

The council also amended its municipal code to reflect the state’s change in definition of beer. In the future, any beverage with an alcoholic content of less than 8 percent by volume, except for wine, is defined as beer.