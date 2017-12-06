Special election early voting passes 1,100

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

A total of 196 people cast their ballots Tuesday in the special election, as the Election Commission Office in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center had 43 and 25, respectively. On Monday, there were 337 voters, which represented the biggest single-day vote turnout for the special election primaries, as polling places opened in Watertown and at Lighthouse Church in Mt. Juliet.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody.

Early voting for the general election will run through Dec. 14 at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon and the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet.

Early voting will be available at three additional locations through Saturday, including the Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike in Watertown, Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Rd. in Mt. Juliet and the Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Rd. in Gladeville.

Early voting for the general election runs Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Lighthouse Christian location closes at 5 p.m. each weekday.

Residents voting early or on election days should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.