Black claims sexual harassment, co-sponsors bill

Black detailed the sexual harassment Wednesday and said she encountered sexual harassment starting in 1998, and she learned about the inappropriate actions of her male colleagues in the legislature.

“One member always seemed to manage to get on the elevator with me and proceed to back up until I was against the wall, and he was pressed against me. I learned fairly quickly to cross my arms with my elbows out so they dug into his back,” Black said. “Another member rarely called me by name and addressed me only as ‘Nurse Goodbody.’ It was objectifying, disrespectful and highly inappropriate for any work setting.”

Black said she called for the resignation of a state legislator after she learned he had an affair with an intern.

She said the country is facing a cultural shift that allows men and women to bring their sexual harassment occurrences to light and hold people responsible for their actions.

“There is no place in the public or private sector for sexual harassment or assault. Period. This should be intolerable in the House and the Senate, whether it’s elected officials or their staff. Congress should be a place of safety for everyone working here and the secrecy of this behavior has gone on far too long,” Black said.

Congress’ Office of Compliance has paid nearly $20 million in the past 20 years in various legal settlements, including discrimination and sexual harassment, according to Black.

“Using taxpayer dollars to settle those claims behind closed doors is despicable and serves to protect perpetrators while silencing victims,” said Black, who was one of several legislators who did not know about the payments.

“When I found out about these funds and payouts, I was extremely disturbed and joined my House colleagues in a bipartisan effort to bring transparency to allegations of sexual misconduct occurring on Capitol Hill,” she said.

Black cosponsored the Congressional Accountability and Hush Fund Elimination Act, which would prohibit the future use of tax dollars to pay settlements in discrimination and sexual harassment cases.

“It publicly exposes perpetrators and requires them to reimburse taxpayers with interest for the funds they have used to settle claims,” Black said.

Currently, victims looking to file harassment complaints have a 180-day window to file a report, followed by up to 30 days of counseling and another 30 days of mediation. Their office is then notified and a non-disclosure agreement is signed, a lawyer is provided by Congress for the accused, and the victim must provide his or her own attorney.

Black called the process “arduous” and “unfair.” She said the bill would eliminate non-disclosure agreements and allow victims to make public statements.

“Full transparency is the only way to allow healing for victims and justice for perpetrators. The public should know where tax dollars have been directed, while allowing victims the opportunity to come forward without fear of retribution,” Black said.