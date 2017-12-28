Dates upcoming for 2018 elections

Locally, Lebanon wards 3, 4 and 6 will be on the ballot, as well as Mt. Juliet districts 2 and 4 and three at-large aldermen seats in Watertown.

The Cartmell Scholarship will also be on ballots in Lebanon.

Wilson County will have several seats up for election, including Wilson County Mayor and all 25 Wilson County Commission seats. Other offices include trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, county clerk, register of deeds and five constables.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will have one at-large seat up for election, while Wilson County Board of Education zones 2, 4 and 6 will be on ballots.

Wilson County will not have a primary election after the Wilson County Republican Party broke from the traditional primary procedure and chose to hold a caucus moving forward. The Wilson County Democratic Party failed to file for a primary before the deadline and party officials said it wouldn’t hold a caucus.

The first day to pick up petitions for the city elections is May 18. Qualifying deadline is Aug. 16 at noon, and the withdrawal deadline is Aug. 23 at noon.

Early voting will take place Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.

The first day for candidates to pick up petitions for the state primary election is Jan 5.

Offices up for grab include governor, state Senate District 17, state House of Representatives Districts 46 and 57, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress District 6 and state executive committeeman and woman for District 17.

The qualifying deadline for the state primary election is April 5 at noon. The withdrawal deadline is April 12 at noon.

Early voting in the primary will take place July 13 through July 28.

The General Election is set for Nov. 6.