City task force to appoint consultant

Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the last comprehensive plan for the city was created in 1984. The consultant would work with the group to accomplish its task of developing a comprehensive plan for the city.

The group received responses from eight consulting firms last year, and the top candidates will make their presentations Feb. 1.

Corder said the group is tasked with taking the created vision from the Lebanon Visioning Committee and making it more comprehensive.

“The visioning committee created a strategic plan for the city, but it wasn’t comprehensive. This plan will be more in-depth and detailed,” Corder said.

The overall vision reads, “The city of Lebanon will be a safe, clean, family friendly town for all its citizens that preserves the natural areas and encourages growth in its existing activity centers with safe transportation connections.”

Corder said the comprehensive task force would focus on the future land-use plan, major thoroughfare plan, downtown aspects, parks and recreation and more.

“They will take a fresh look at all of this,” Corder said.

Corder said once a consultant is hired, it would take 12-18 months for a plan for form.