New state laws in play for Tennesseans

Tennessee drivers could face a $50 fine for talking on a cellphone while driving through a school zone while warning lights are flashing. The new law accompanies a ban on texting while driving.

“Distracted driving is one of the most dangerous things we have now out on the road, if you talk to folks in the [Tennessee Department of Safety],” former Sen. Jim Tracy said last year when he sponsored the bill. “This affects every one, whether it be school bus drivers or individuals driving in a school zone. They have to go hands free. They cannot hold the handheld devices.”

School bus drivers are required to complete a training program before they are eligible to transport students. The new law also requires drivers to be at least 25 years old.

The new law accompanies several pieces of legislation passed in 2017 that focus on school bus safety.

People who can prove they passed pistol or small-arms training while they served in the U.S. Armed Forces are exempt from the firing range portion of training required for a handgun permit, starting in 2018.

Other new laws include:

• Barbers have the ability to perform haircuts and other services in different homes. Prior to the new law, barbers could only perform “house calls” if the resident was ill. Barbers will need an additional residential barber certificate to perform the service.

• The Alcoholic Beverage Commission will no longer have jurisdiction over enforcement of criminal offenses that involve marijuana.

• The Board of Pharmacy is authorized to create a voluntary prescription drug donation program, which would allow people to donate prescription drugs and supplies.

• All motor vehicles, excluding emergency vehicles, schools buses, mail carriers and law enforcement, must have white or amber headlights. The law applies to all headlights, regardless if the lights are steady or flashing.