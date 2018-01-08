Bank leaders talk Trump tax reform

“We’ll take that money, we’re gonna put it right back in our community, we’re gonna hire more people” -Executives of a community bank react to tax reform increasing their bottom line | @Kilmeade pic.twitter.com/Xp1KES7ryr — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 8, 2018

“Fox and Friends” host Brian Kilmeade met with CedarStone president Bob McDonald, vice president John Bryan and other representatives to discuss the potential impact of the tax reform on community banking. Congress passed the tax reform legislation Dec. 20.

“Whatever is good for our customers is good for our company, so when this tax law changed and we had lower taxes, less government in our lives, more money in our pockets, it helped all of our customers, whether it was individuals or businesses,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the reform would help CedarStone and other community banks lend more money to customers, hire more employees and present more incentives for customers.

“We expect, Brian Kilmeade, that this tax change will impact our bank’s bottom line by about $250,000. So, we’ll take that money, and we’re going to put it right back in our community. We’re going to hire more people. We’re going to sponsor more baseball teams. We’re going to make more donations,” McDonald said.

Bryan reiterated McDonald’s sentiments and said the reform would help all demographics of CedarStone’s customers.

“Banking is all about relationships, and part of our job is to educate the customers and try to let them know that this new tax law is good for them. There’s a lot of miscommunication out there that it’s only for the rich, and that’s wrong. We see where it’s going to impact the smallest of customers and the largest customers,” Bryan said.

Trump is set to address the American Farm Bureau Federation at its 2018 convention Monday afternoon, marking the president’s first major policy address since the reform’s passage.

He is expected to discuss the reform, as well as legislation impacting farmers and other agriculture professions.