Campbell confirmed by Senate for seat on U.S. District Court

In a second vote Tuesday, Campbell received final judicial confirmation and will assume his new role in the near future. Campbell was selected in a round of 11 judicial nominations by President Donald Trump in July and is the first to be passed by the Senate in 2018.

Campbell was an attorney in private practice in Alabama and Tennessee and a member of Frost Brown Todd Nashville’s business litigation practice since joining the firm in 2011. He has jury trial experience in federal and state courts, as well as experience trying cases in bench trials, administrative proceeding and arbitration.

Prior to his law career, Campbell was an active duty U.S. Marine Corps officer for seven years, serving as a member of an electronic attack squadron and as a forward air controller with an infantry battalion.

In the past several years, several Frost Brown Todd attorneys were nominated for federal appointments, among them Russell Coleman, who was sworn in as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky in September. Louisville member Gene Price was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate as a rear admiral in the Navy Reserve in 2014 and recently concluded an assignment as deputy commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command 10th Fleet.