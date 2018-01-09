Mt. Juliet City Commission holds meeting with three members

The commission and Mt. Juliet fire Chief Jamie Luffman presented a proclamation that recognized Virginia Bates, 96, of Mt. Juliet, as well as the staff at Mt. Juliet Healthcare Center, for their care of the residents.

There was an incident at the Healthcare Center on Nov. 24 where firefighters were called to the facility for a fire. Firefighters were able to evacuate the building and put out the fire.

“Great praise goes out to the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency for their benevolence in giving care and the provisions that were needed,” said Luffman. “The very quick action of Ms. Bates, hollering out, the quick actions of Mt. Juliet Healthcare responding to that call for help, their initial actions. We worked diligently and quickly to extinguish the flames.”

The three commissioners discussed several ordinances during the new business portion of the meeting. Commissioner Brian Abston expressed his concern with one of the ordinances to annex, rezone and adopt the plan of services for the Land’s End property at 8530 Saundersville Road.

“I know that at the beginning, I was definitely for letting them pay for and hook up to our services, but I wasn’t necessarily for going ahead and annexing them,” said Abston. “I believe Commissioner Justice had some information on some new things that were going to be coming down the pipe that would actually tie these together. I was concerned about a little piece out in the middle of nowhere being annexed in and having to patrol that with our police and our fire and the roads and things like that, but I guess it seems to be that there’s going to be some things coming out of the pipe that will eventually tie all these things together, so it won’t just be out there on its own, so with that being said, I’m for it.”

Justice explained he didn’t want the city to be relegated to small, isolated pieces of land, but further research led him to believe there were several annexed pieces of land in the area that could make it easier to make the land part of the city.

“I don’t usually do this, but I realized I was wrong,” said Justice. “That’s one of the reasons I’m asking you guys to make a positive vote on this, because this actually gives us an opportunity that we’ve not had in the past to actually connect some of these pockets, connect some of these dots.”

All three commissioners present at the meeting voted in favor of the ordinance.