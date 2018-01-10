Boyd wins District 46 House seat

Boyd beat out nominees Bob Haley and Kevin Mack, getting a total of 16 votes of the 22 commissioners present. Haley and Mack received five and one votes respectively.

Boyd was the only candidate to receive a nomination during the public nomination session of the meeting. Cumberland University President Dr. Paul Stumb called Boyd a good friend and a good man during his nomination.

“I would like to nominate a man I know to be a man of exemplary character, a veteran, a business owner and a fine Christian friend,” said Stumb.

As Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto explained, public nominations don’t actually officially nominate a candidate, rather, only nominations from the Wilson County Commissioners count toward the ballot. Boyd received a commission nomination as well as Haley and Mack.

Each candidate had a chance to speak briefly about himself before the paper ballots were collected and counted.

“As a lot of you know, I’ve gotten to know you pretty well over the last couple of months, and if you think I’ve worked hard to get your vote, just wait and see how hard I’m going to work when I’m down there in the state House of Representatives,” said Boyd.

“I’m humbled to be considered for this position,” said Haley. “I understand the duties of a county Commissioner and if appointed to the house, the 46th seat, I will work diligently for the county commissions of Wilson, Cannon and DeKalb County and for the people therein.”

“I guess I’m unique among the candidates here because I’m interested in serving only as a temporary legislator and will not pursue another term,” said Mack. “I appreciate your consideration for this appointment.”

After the candidates spoke, the paper ballot was collected and individual votes were announced to all present.

Commissioners Kenny Reich, John Gentry and Cindy Brown were not present, so their votes were not collected. Commissioner Bobby Franklin was the lone member to vote for Mack and Commissioners Terry Scruggs, Sara Patton, Sonja Robinson, Jeff Joines and Annette Stafford voted for Haley, leaving the rest of the votes for Boyd.

The state representative for District 46 includes Cannon County and portions of Wilson and DeKalb counties.

Boyd, a conservative army veteran and small business owner, announced in Sept. his plans to enter the race.

“I have had a heart for service since I joined the military when I was 18 years old. That same desire to serve and make a difference is why I am stepping up to this opportunity,” said Boyd. “I intend to fight for the conservative values and ideals that our country was founded upon and work to make Tennessee the freest state in the nation.”

Boyd said he is a NRA member, pro life and an advocate for the Second Amendment. As a small business owner, Boyd said he is also aware of the challenges that big government can create for business. He said he will work to reduce red tape and keep taxes low for Tennesseans. Boyd said he will work with other legislators to curtail illegal immigration, and he opposes the establishment of any sanctuary cities within Tennessee.

Boyd is the owner of an insurance agency in Lebanon. He and his wife, Jada, have two children, Wilson, 9, and Blair Ellen, 6. They are members of Immanuel Baptist Church, where they teach Sunday school together and he serves as a deacon.

Boyd is involved in the community in Wilson County, where he has previously served as president of the Rotary Club of Lebanon, men’s ministry chairman at Immanuel Baptist Church, Habitat for Humanity president and chairman of the Wilson County Republican Party.

The District 46 House seat opened when Republican Mark Pody defeated Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and was elected to the state Senate in a special election in December.

The Wilson County Election Commission certified the votes Thursday, which left the District 46 House seat vacant. The Wilson County Commission is required to appoint an individual to fill the vacated seat until the General Election, which will be Nov. 6.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said he worked with several people and offices to ensure state law is followed in the appointment. He said those people include University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance representative Robin Roberts, Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren, Lee Pope with the Tennesseee Office of Open Records, Andrew Dodd with the Tennessee State Election Commission; Wilson County attorney Mike Jennings and the Tennessee comptroller’s office.

According to state law, a public notice must be run in the newspaper for no fewer than seven days prior to the commission meeting to appoint the new representative.

“Upon receiving the certification of the votes from the special election, the earliest possible date that a public notice would appear in most evere paper in Wilson County is Jan. 3,” said Hutto. “With this in mind, the county mayor’s office surveyed the Wilson County Commission in regards to which date the commission as a whole would prefer to meet and make the appointment.”