Boyd officially sworn in to 110th General Assembly

Boyd, R-Lebanon, was appointed to the House on Wednesday evening by the Wilson County Commission to fill the remaining term of former state Rep. Mark Pody, who was elected District 17 state senator in a special election in December. Pody was sworn in Tuesday.

The state House of Representatives officially gaveled into session Tuesday, which marked the beginning of the second half of the 110th General Assembly in Tennessee.

This year, legislators seek to build upon the success of the previous legislative session that saw wasteful government spending cut from the budget, taxes reduced for all Tennesseans, measures passed to encourage job growth and numerous government reforms.

“I am truly honored to be serving the people of our community in the Tennessee General Assembly,” said Boyd. “We have a chance to further set Tennessee apart from other states this session, and we are all focused on working as hard as we can to make our state the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

Boyd and his wife, Jada, have been married for 15 years and have two children, Wilson and Blair. In addition to many other hats Boyd wears, including that of a Little League baseball coach and Sunday school teacher, he is also the owner of a State Farm insurance agency in Lebanon.

“Clark’s conservative beliefs and small-business experience will be a true asset to the legislature and state of Tennessee,” said House Majority Leader Glen Casada. “We all look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working with Rep. Boyd this session.”

“Congratulations to Clark, his family and his friends as he begins his new journey of working to craft commonsense legislative policies that will help bring jobs and prosperity to our state,” said House Caucus Chairman Ryan Williams.