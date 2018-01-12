Closings and cancellations in Wilson County

• City of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet

Lebanon and Mt. Juliet City Hall will close at noon.

• Wilson County Government officer

County government offices will close at noon.

• County, City and Private schools

All schools in Wilson County, including Cumberland University, are closed for the day.

• Centerstage Theare’s The Meeting

Centerstage’s production of The Meeting was cancelled for Friday and moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. There will also be a showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

• The Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Democrat’s front office will close at noon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.