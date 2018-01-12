Closings and cancellations in Wilson County

• City of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet
Lebanon and Mt. Juliet City Hall will close at noon.
• Wilson County Government officer
County government offices will close at noon.
• County, City and Private schools
All schools in Wilson County, including Cumberland University, are closed for the day.
• Centerstage Theare’s The Meeting
Centerstage’s production of The Meeting was cancelled for Friday and moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. There will also be a showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• The Lebanon Democrat
The Lebanon Democrat’s front office will close at noon.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.