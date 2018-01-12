logo

Lebanon

Closings and cancellations in Wilson County

Staff Reports • Today at 10:11 AM

Several businesses will close early in Wilson County on Friday due to the severe weather.

City of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet

Lebanon and Mt. Juliet City Hall will close at noon.

• Wilson County Government officer

County government offices will close at noon. 

County, City and Private schools

All schools in Wilson County, including Cumberland University, are closed for the day.

Centerstage Theare’s The Meeting

Centerstage’s production of The Meeting was cancelled for Friday and moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. There will also be a showing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Lebanon Democrat

The Lebanon Democrat’s front office will close at noon. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

