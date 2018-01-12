Mt. Juliet Commission delays Music City Star resolution talks

“We just had a couple of commissioners out Monday, and I wanted to make sure they were present for the vote,” Martin said.

The Regional Transit Authority created an ad hoc committee in October to determine the most viable and appropriate course of action to take against the city regarding its financial neglect of the Music City Star service.

According to the group, Mt. Juliet has not paid its annual budgeted $30,000 Music City Star operating contribution since 2014. The city’s $30,000 budgeted for Music City Star operation is about $25,000 less than Lebanon and $20,000 less than Wilson County.

The committee met with Mt. Juliet officials in November and each site presented their issues and potential solutions. The group, which included Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty, Martin, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and RTA board members, worked on an agreement to the issue.

Elements of the resolution include Mt. Juliet making annual payments to the RTA toward the operation of the Music City Star, the RTA working with Mt. Juliet officials on a station improvement program that accommodates an expanded parking lot and incorporation of a small park and city center at the corner of East Division Street and North Mt. Juliet Road.

If commissioners approve the agreement on second reading during the Jan. 22 meeting, the agreement will return to the RTA board for final approval.

Music City Star service begins in the East Corridor and runs from Lebanon to downtown Nashville and includes six stations – Lebanon, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage, Donelson and Riverfront Station.

