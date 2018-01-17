Tennessee Firearm Association opposes bump-stock legislation

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Lee Harris, D-Memphis, and Rep. Dwayne Thompson, D-Cordova, would create a Class E felony offense for purchasing, selling, possessing or using parts, components, devices or attachments designed to accelerate the fire of a semi-automatic rifle and makes any semi-automatic rifle that includes an accelerated fire part, component or device a prohibited weapon.

Components include a trigger crank, bump stock or bump-fire device.

Tennessee Firearms Association executive director John Harris said the bill would not effectively curb gun violence, citing common items could be used to accelerate gunfire.

“I wonder if these experts in the law and public policy realized that this legislation could make it a felony to possess a belt, rubber bands or shoestrings,” said Harris, noting each could be used to accelerate gunfire in some fashion.

“Further, TFA will oppose any legislation which might seek to render any class of constitutionally protected ‘arms’ illegal merely because of the manner that some criminal might use them,” Harris said.

Harris said the legislation could receive major support, especially after National Rifle Association leaders discussed semi-automatic weapon legislation following the deadly attack in Las Vegas last year.

“In Las Vegas, reports indicate that certain devices were used to modify the firearms involved. Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” NRA leaders wrote in a statement. “The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

Harris questioned how the legislation would take the common items into consideration.

“TFA anticipates that the conservatives in the legislature who truly understand and support the rights protected by our constitutions will quickly put an end to this legislation,” Harris said.

Harris has remained a staunch supporter of former state Sen. Mae Beavers, who is currently a candidate for governor, which included her time spent in the Senate.