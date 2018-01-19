Commission to revisit policy for land purchases

The resolution takes aim at any county entity that requests funding from the Wilson County Commission to purchase at least 10 acres, and requires that entity to provide a geological study on 100 percent of the land, which must be performed by a licensed third party company.

The entity would have also been required to provide identification on all blue line streams and 100-year flood areas, grave relocation and utility relocation.

The resolution drew criticism from some commissioners last month, who said they believed the resolution was unfairly targeting Wilson County Schools.

“It has not come to the Education Committee, and I, personally, feel like this targeting the school board,” Commissioner Annette Stafford said at the start of the debate last month.

Commissioner Jeff Joines questioned what entities outside of the school system and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center has purchased more than 10 acres of land recently.

Resolution sponsor Commissioner Bobby Franklin said the resolution was not designed to target Wilson County Schools.

“I didn’t bring this to penalize the school system at all. I kind of take offense to that, to be honest,” said Franklin, who said the resolution was delayed because discussion on land the school system purchased on North Green Hills Road in Mt. Juliet for a new high school.

“It has not come to the Education Committee, and I, personally, feel like this is targeting the school board,” Commissioner Annette Stafford said at the start of the debate.

The commission did not pass amendments last month for a deferral for 30 days, deferral for 60 days, exclusion of Wilson County Schools, using general fund money to pay for studies and removing the 10-acre requirement.