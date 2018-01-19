Lawmakers introduce medical marijuana bill

Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, and Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, introduced the legislation, called the Medical Cannabis Only Act of 2018, would allow patients with certain conditions access to oil-based products, such as pills or lotions, while restricting access to raw cannabis, also known as marijuana.

Faison said the legislation is an attempt to introduce safe alternatives to opioids and other drugs, while allowing patients more freedom to choose their own type of treatment.

The bill would allow the oil-based marijuana products for patients with cancer, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, ALS, PTSD, Alzheimer’s Disease, severe arthritis, Chron’s Disease, schizophrenia and more.

The bill would also create a commission composed of doctors, pharmacists, law enforcement officials, educators and patient advocates to provide oversight and accountability for the industry. The commission would issue registration cards to qualifying patients and more.

The cards will contain technology that has real time tracking with chips and card readers similar to the controlled substance monitoring database used by the Department of Health, but with real time point of sale application.

The card readers would allow law enforcement to see when, where and how much cannabis the patient was allowed to purchase. Upon meeting the dosage per month, that card could not be used for the remainder of the time.

Criminal offenses would apply for misuse and abuse of the card.

The governor, lieutenant governor and Speaker of the House will appoint the nine-member commission, which will be funded by license and application fees.

The legislation would allow local governments to hold a referendum on a dispensary to locate within its jurisdiction. Counties would be able to opt out by majority vote of the county commission.

Twenty-nine other states and the District of Columbia allow medical marijuana.

Opponents believe allowing medical marijuana use is the first step in legalized recreational marijuana use.