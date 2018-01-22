Lawmaker aims to revive “Heartbeat Bill”

Van Huss sponsored the bill last year with former state Sen. Mae Beavers. The bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat was detected, which usually happens at around five weeks.

The bill would conflict with the 1973 Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, which legally permitted abortions until fetal viability, or around 24 weeks.

Van Huss delayed the legislation in a House subcommittee last week to find a Senate sponsor. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, is expected to sign on as the Senate sponsor.

The bill was met with opposition from both sides of the issue, including Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III, who called the legislation “constitutionally suspect” last year.

“While some of the proposed changes are constitutionally defensible, the proposed prohibition on abortion, absent a medical emergency after the detection of a fetal heartbeat and before viability of the fetus, is constitutionally suspect,” Slatery said.

Slatery also pointed to court decisions in Arkansas and North Dakota to support his opinion.

“Recent judicial decisions support the conclusion that the proposed legislative prohibition upon pre-viability abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat is constitutionally suspect, but that the other proposed changes to [Tennessee abortion laws] are constitutionally defensible,” he said.

The other proposed changes include requiring a pregnant woman, before an abortion and absent a medical emergency, to get ultrasound testing consistent with standard medical practice and to be given specified written information by her physician.

Van Huss said he saw President Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, as well as Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia’s death, as an opportunity to introduce legislation aimed at abortions.

“I am hopeful, with President Trump appointing pro-life conservatives to the Supreme Court, that if this legislation would ever make it that far, that those folks would rule in favor of pro-life citizens,” Van Huss said last year.

Gov. Bill Haslam signed an abortion bill in 2016 that made it law for any woman who seeks an abortion to undergo a waiting period after receiving information from a physician.

The bill, sponsored by Beavers, said a physician can’t perform an abortion until 48 hours after the patient was informed orally and in person about certain facts.

The facts include pregnancy confirmation, the number of private and public agencies and services available to assist the patient during and after birth if she chooses not to have an abortion, risks of pregnancy and abortion and approximate gestational age of the fetus.

If any court rules the 48-hour stipulation unconstitutional, the waiting period would change to 24 hours after the information is delivered to the patient.

The bill also requires physicians who perform abortion procedures to keep records of each procedure for at least five years.

Haslam also signed a bill in 2016 sponsored by Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, which toughened the ability of medical facilities to legally perform abortions. Each medical facility that performs 50 or more abortions a year must receive state certification as an ambulatory surgical treatment center.