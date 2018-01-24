TBI investigates state House candidate

Hayes said the investigation is politically motivated but wouldn’t elaborate on who he believes is behind it.

Wilson County District Attorney Tommy Thompson said he initiated the TBI investigation since the alleged illegal voting involved both Davidson and Wilson counties.

“It came to our attention a while back, probably in October or November. We were contacted by the state election commission,” Thompson said. “They had looked at it and said it looked suspicious. There were two different counties involved, so I called the TBI and had them look into it. This is the first time a voter fraud issue was made that was this big.”

Attempts to reach state election commission officials were unsuccessful.

According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, special agents executed a search warrant at Hayes’ townhome Tuesday at 133 Noel Cove Circle in Hermitage in Davidson County.

Hayes said TBI agents showed up at the door of his Hermitage townhome after he got out of the shower, and when he told the officers he would let them inside after he changed clothes, the agents tackled him to the ground.

Niland said no TBI agents tackled Hayes. No arrests were made.

“The TBI raided a townhome we own, which we are putting on the market within two weeks, that I do not live in,” said Hayes. “They were searching for proof that I have not been staying at the other residence for four to five [days] a week. We have documentation that shows that I have been, as well as another person – in addition to my wife – who verified this information.”

Hayes also said agents showed up at his home where he claims he lives at 120 Southwest Cook Road without a search warrant, and he asked them to leave after about four hours of questioning.

“They also raided our residence in Mt. Juliet, where they attempted to scare my grandmother into illegally searching our home,” said Hayes.

Hayes has said he plans to challenge incumbent state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, for the District 57 House seat in the Aug. 2 state Republican primary, but he has not yet picked up a petition in the race. The qualifying deadline is April 5 at noon.

“While I did question his residency status with the state administrator of elections, I was as surprised as anyone to hear of the TBI search warrant [Tuesday],” said Lynn. “I have no information about this issue beyond what has already been reported.”

According to Niland, the illegal voting investigation remained ongoing, and the findings would be presented to Thompson’s office at the conclusion.

According to state law, illegal voting is a class D felony.