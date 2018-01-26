Bill would allow wine, liquor sales on Sunday

Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, and Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, sponsored the bill, which would allow wine and alcohol sales during the same hours allowed for beer sales, which includes Sunday.

Currently, wine and liquor sales are prohibited from Saturday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 8 a.m.

The legislation comes almost two years after wine sales became more widespread in the state. The passage of the wine in grocery stores legislation represented the most comprehensive change in alcoholic beverage law in the state’s history.

Nearly 650 stores across the state sold wine during the first year following the allowance.

Some alcohol retailers are expected to speak at the capitol Monday, as the House State Government Committee will hold a hearing at noon on the issue.