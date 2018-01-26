Decision looms for city’s recycling program

Lebanon Public Works director Jeff Baines told the council he would prefer to know soon about the potential future of the program, which has garnered more participation in some parts of city than others. Currently, the program is in a pilot state with suggestions aimed at disbanding the pilot and program entirely or creating a full-time program in some capacity.

“At some point that decision is going to be made somewhere,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “The landfill is filling up. Solid waste is a problem that we have to deal with on a city, county and state level. All I’m saying right now is make sure you understand that we’re not done with this decision whatever decision we make.”

Councilors spoke for their respective wards during the meeting.

Ward 1 councilor Joey Carmack said he supports the program and believes it’s great for the city, but feasibly it doesn’t make sense to continue to the program if participation remains low.

The program started with around 140 customers and currently has more than 400 customers, however, participation remains sporadic throughout the city, with some wards doubling and tripling the number of participants than in other wards.

“The pilot program’s not supposed to last as long as this has lasted. Now, when this comes to a vote with those numbers, I’m going to vote for it. There’s a ton of people in Ward 6 who are doing it and love it,” Councilor Rick Bell said.

Bell and other councilors praised the effort of Baines and the sanitation department in spreading awareness about the program.

Sarah Haston, Lebanon economic development director, said she would create a social media survey about the program to complement an email survey created by Baines.

The Lebanon Sanitation Department picked up the single-stream recycling service after local business Green Monster decided to close its doors in May 2016.

With around 140 customers left wondering where to put their paper, cardboard, plastic and metal items, the council passed a resolution to create a 90-day pilot for the recycling program.

Green Monster left its 64-gallon carts for the city to use, and sanitation workers make rounds every other Monday to pick up recyclables for delivery to the Waste Management recycling warehouse in Nashville. For a time, the program operated at a loss to the city due to the cost of paying workers overtime and vehicle expenses. Though there can be payout with some recyclables, not all bring in money.

A second resolution was passed in November 2016 to give the Public Works recycling team a bit more time to make the program viable, and with a steadily growing number of customers, the program neared a break-even point.

The pilot program changed pickup days in January from every Monday to every other Monday to give the program some room to grow. Stormwater coordinator Liana Dranes, GIS manager R.T. Baldwin and Baines worked for months to get the word out to the community about the program through school programs, email blasts and more.

Democrat reporter Jacob Smith contributed to this report.