Harwell to attend White House conference on rural issues

The conference will bring together legislative leaders from across the country, as well as representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will also participate, along with other senior administration officials.

“I’m honored to be invited by the White House to this event, and look forward to hearing information that will greatly benefit our state,” said Harwell. “Agriculture is a big part of Tennessee’s economy, and much of Tennessee’s population lives in what is considered a rural area. I appreciate the administration bringing leaders together and having a serious discussion about rural prosperity.”

During her tenure as speaker of the House, Harwell appointed a group of legislators to examine the economic challenges facing rural Tennessee. The group traveled the state with key stakeholders, listening to rural citizens’ input on how to attract industry and improve workforce development. Several key initiatives were proposed or endorsed by the group, including infrastructure improvements and increased access to broadband.

The conference will be Tuesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.