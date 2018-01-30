City planners approve subdivision on Callaway Drive

The commission approved the request after much discussion from the developer, as well as the owner of the adjacent property.

The property owner, Michael Hershey, was concerned the submitted plans would affect his property, particularly a treeline of old trees that he said are about 10 feet away from where the proposed road would end. He said the road could hurt the trees’ existing root system.

Lebanon planning director Paul Corder said, because of city codes, the road would have to end at the edge of the property.

Lebanon Councilor Tick Bryan made a motion to approve the request, and it passed by a vote of 6-2. Commission members Chuck Daley and Chad Williams voted against the request.

The committee also approved a request by O’Reilly Automotive Stores for a development of about 2.82 acres on Sparta Pike.