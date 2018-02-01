Comprehensive plan task force meets with consultants

Each firm was given a maximum of 30 minutes to present to the task force and another 15 minutes to answer any questions the group might have.

The first group to present was Stantec, a consulting firm out of Nashville with several members who did work on the South Hartmann Gateway plan.

“Our stance is, it’s your city, your town,” said Stantec spokesperson Cherie Akers. “What do you want to see?”

The task force praised the group’s presentation, especially noting they laid it out in such a way that answered all questions posed by the task force in the invitation sent out to the presenting companies.

The second company to present was Barge Design Solutions, a consulting firm that does work mainly in the southeastern United States.

“We recognize that each community is unique and that it has its own set of values and character that need to reflected in that plan,” said Barge Design Solutions spokesperson Kathryn Withers. “Our plans are very practical. We develop them with an eye toward implementation.”

The committee noted Bridge Design Solution’s ability to fit their whole presentation within the allotted time.

The third company to present was Houseal Lavigne, a smaller, private consulting firm out of Chicago that specialized in utilizing technology to develop a plan.

“We specialize in planning, economic development and urban design,” said Houseal Lavigne cofounder Devin Lavigne. “We’re not an architecture firm that says we do planning, we’re not an engineer firm that says we do planning; we’re a planning firm.”

Some of the task force members liked the technological focus presented by the group, but they weren’t sure how effective it would be in a city like Lebanon.

The last consulting group to present was Volkert, an employee-owned engineering firm based out of Franklin.

“We’ve got some excellent experience here locally doing comprehensive plans,” said Volkert representative Brad Thompson.

The task force noted the group for its professional presentation and more relaxed style of presenting.

After all four groups presented to the task force, it discussed which group was the best, and every member of the task force voted Stantec as either their first or second option.

The task force concluded by moving that Lebanon planning director Paul Corder contact all four consulting groups’ references to find out if there were any red flags of note. They voted to adjourn until Corder had a chance to contact everyone.